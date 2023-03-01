Tejon Ranch (TRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRCGet Rating) will release its earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of TRC stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.42. The company had a trading volume of 35,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,028. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.78. Tejon Ranch has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.63 million, a P/E ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Tejon Ranch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Tejon Ranch from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the first quarter worth $400,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,653 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tejon Ranch by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tejon Ranch Co engages in real estate development and agribusiness. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial, Real Estate-Resort and Residential, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

