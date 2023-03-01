Tejon Ranch (TRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd.

Tejon Ranch Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Tejon Ranch stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.42. 35,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,028. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.78. Tejon Ranch has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $514.63 million, a P/E ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tejon Ranch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Tejon Ranch from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Institutional Trading of Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,648 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 313.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Tejon Ranch by 533.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,581 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.



Tejon Ranch Co engages in real estate development and agribusiness. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial, Real Estate-Resort and Residential, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.



