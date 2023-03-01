Terra Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $390.40 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.73 or 0.00007319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $390.40 million and approximately $56.71 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Terra has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010861 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004371 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001954 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 225,122,277 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

