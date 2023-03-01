Tezos (XTZ) Market Cap Reaches $1.10 Billion

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00004982 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and $26.75 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tezos has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010861 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00007319 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004371 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001954 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 950,185,347 coins and its circulating supply is 928,773,045 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

