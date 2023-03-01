Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (TUFBY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0578 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd.
Thai Union Group Public Stock Performance
Shares of Thai Union Group Public stock remained flat at $9.47 on Wednesday. 21 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64. Thai Union Group Public has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $9.47.
Thai Union Group Public Company Profile
