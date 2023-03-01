The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Target Price to $34.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.97% from the stock’s current price.
GO has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.
Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.16. 1,289,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,431. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $25.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of -0.05.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1,269.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
