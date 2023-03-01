Threshold (T) Trading Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

Threshold (T) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $404.36 million and approximately $104.54 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0404 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010578 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00042088 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00031034 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002275 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00022437 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00219465 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,708.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,722,855,081.904882 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04073065 USD and is up 4.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $29,170,693.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

