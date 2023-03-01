TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the January 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered TILT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$0.60 to C$0.20 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get TILT alerts:

TILT Price Performance

TLLTF stock remained flat at $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 150,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,305. TILT has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10.

TILT Company Profile

TILT Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions for the cannabis industry in USA and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Technology/Distribution, Cannabis, Accessories, and Corporate. The Technology/Distribution segment includes Baker, Blackbird, and Briteside. The Cannabis segment is comprised of SVH, Sea Hunter and Standard Farms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TILT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TILT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.