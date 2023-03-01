Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP) Trading Down 0.1%

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSE:TMP – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $74.60 and last traded at $75.21. 21,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 41,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.30.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tompkins Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.93.

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

