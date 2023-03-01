Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Short Interest Update

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 67.0% from the January 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Toyota Industries Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TYIDY traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.72. 2,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,466. Toyota Industries has a twelve month low of $46.83 and a twelve month high of $72.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.85.

Get Toyota Industries alerts:

Toyota Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Toyota Industries Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and industrial machines. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, Textile Machinery, and Others. The Automobile segment includes vehicles, engines, car air-conditioning compressors, and car electronics.

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.