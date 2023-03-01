Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Shares of NYSE:TM traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,717. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.31 and a 200-day moving average of $141.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Toyota Motor has a 12-month low of $130.07 and a 12-month high of $186.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $718,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,444,000.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

