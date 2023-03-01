Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2023

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TMGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TM traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,717. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.31 and a 200-day moving average of $141.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Toyota Motor has a 12-month low of $130.07 and a 12-month high of $186.00.

Institutional Trading of Toyota Motor

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $718,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,444,000.

About Toyota Motor

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM)

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.