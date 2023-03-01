Treatt (LON:TET) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $614.94

Shares of Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 614.94 ($7.42) and traded as low as GBX 542.75 ($6.55). Treatt shares last traded at GBX 547 ($6.60), with a volume of 108,471 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.41) price target on shares of Treatt in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Get Treatt alerts:

Treatt Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £346.69 million, a P/E ratio of 2,599.27 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 615.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 613.18.

Treatt Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Treatt

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a GBX 5.35 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Treatt’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Treatt’s dividend payout ratio is 3,636.36%.

In other Treatt news, insider Daemmon Reeve sold 26,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 607 ($7.32), for a total value of £160,393.68 ($193,548.55). Company insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Treatt Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Treatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.