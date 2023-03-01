Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.54-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:TCN traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $8.00. 658,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,801. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $17.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Tricon Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tricon Residential from $12.75 to $8.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Tricon Residential from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $12.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.72.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 531.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,746,000 after buying an additional 8,836,273 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,487,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,122,000 after buying an additional 5,320,361 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 52.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,179,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,221,000 after buying an additional 3,483,476 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,416,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,761,000 after buying an additional 3,342,608 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

