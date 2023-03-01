Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Shares Up 1.7%

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSFGet Rating) shot up 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.42 and last traded at $25.42. 3,437 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 3,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRRSF. TD Securities raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average of $29.57.

Trisura Group Ltd. is an international specialty insurance provider operating in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Canada, Trisura US, and Trisura International. The Trisura Canada segment consists of surety, risk solutions, and corporate insurance products underwritten in Canada.

