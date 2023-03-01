TRON Price Reaches $0.0697 on Major Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 1st. TRON has a total market cap of $5.00 billion and $213.74 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TRON has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0697 or 0.00000296 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007319 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004712 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001952 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 91,417,103,355 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

