TRON Price Reaches $0.0697 on Major Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 1st. TRON has a total market cap of $5.00 billion and $213.74 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TRON has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0697 or 0.00000296 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00010888 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005018 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007319 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001182 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004712 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000050 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001952 BTC.
TRON Profile
TRON uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 91,417,103,355 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network.
TRON Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.
