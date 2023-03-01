Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Position Lifted by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $906,166,000 after buying an additional 2,110,333 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,142,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $765,627,000 after purchasing an additional 326,545 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,526,000 after purchasing an additional 221,798 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,495,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $640,107,000 after purchasing an additional 268,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,989,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.93. 2,196,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,231,329. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.89. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $61.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

