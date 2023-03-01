Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Update

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Tsingtao Brewery Stock Up 3.0 %
TSGTY stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.00. 177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143. Tsingtao Brewery has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $52.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.08.
Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tsingtao Brewery (TSGTY)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.