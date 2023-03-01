Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Update

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tsingtao Brewery Stock Up 3.0 %

TSGTY stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.00. 177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143. Tsingtao Brewery has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $52.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.08.

Get Tsingtao Brewery alerts:

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.