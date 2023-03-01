UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP cut its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of UGI during the third quarter worth about $366,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in UGI by 7.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

UGI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UGI traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.93. 419,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,042. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $44.54. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. UGI had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. UGI’s payout ratio is 163.64%.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

