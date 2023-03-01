UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded UOL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
UOL Group Price Performance
Shares of UOL Group stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,267. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.62. UOL Group has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $22.29.
UOL Group Company Profile
UOL Group Ltd. engages in the investments in properties, subsidiaries, associated companies, and listed and unlisted securities. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services. The Property Development segment refers to the development of properties for sale.
