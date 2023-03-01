US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Update

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 383.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

US Nuclear Stock Performance

Shares of UCLE stock remained flat at $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday. 8,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,294. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15. US Nuclear has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.49.

US Nuclear Company Profile

US Nuclear Corp. engages in the designing, building, and manufacturing of radiation safety and monitoring instruments through its subsidiaries. It operates through two segments: Optron and Overhoff. The company was founded on February 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Canoga Park, CA.

