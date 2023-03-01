USDD (USDD) Trading 0% Lower This Week

USDD (USDD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One USDD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, USDD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. USDD has a total market cap of $722.70 million and $14.06 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

USDD Profile

USDD launched on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,042 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDD is usdd.io.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.”

