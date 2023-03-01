Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQI) Trading Up 0.7%

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.08 and last traded at $41.93. Approximately 206,079 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 245,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.63.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average of $41.60.

