Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTHR) Shares Up 0.1%

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTHR – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $180.94 and last traded at $179.39. 16,578 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 42,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.20.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.79.

