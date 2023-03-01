Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VXUS) Trading Up 1%

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VXUS – Get Rating) was up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.32 and last traded at $54.19. Approximately 2,897,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 3,052,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.67.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.69.

