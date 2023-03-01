Verasity Self Reported Market Cap Hits $73.39 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Verasity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $73.39 million and $19.82 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004279 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001045 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00012198 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.

Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars.

