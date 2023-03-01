Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.

Veritiv Price Performance

Shares of VRTV stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.31. 49,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,999. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.54 and its 200-day moving average is $122.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.15. Veritiv has a 52 week low of $94.50 and a 52 week high of $161.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritiv

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

