Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) is FWL Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,327 shares during the period. Vermilion Energy comprises approximately 6.3% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $7,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 522.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,570,000 after purchasing an additional 766,822 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $13,498,000. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 425.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 481,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,129,000 after purchasing an additional 390,182 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 791,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after acquiring an additional 384,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,132,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,079,000 after acquiring an additional 380,524 shares in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VET traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Vermilion Energy

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$50.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

