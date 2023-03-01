Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 27,154.61% and a negative return on equity of 59.12%. Virgin Galactic’s revenue was up 800.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Virgin Galactic Stock Down 15.9 %

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.83. The company had a trading volume of 12,975,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,961,762. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09. Virgin Galactic has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.13.

SPCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 127,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

