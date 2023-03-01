Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.74

Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and traded as high as $3.80. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 229,234 shares.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.65.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This is an increase from Virtus Convertible & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,654,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,425,000 after buying an additional 772,557 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 200,587 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 653,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 223,004 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 2,083.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 340,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 324,990 shares during the last quarter.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

