Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.74

Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and traded as high as $3.80. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 229,234 shares.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.65.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This is an increase from Virtus Convertible & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
