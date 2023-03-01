Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,435 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Visa by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,092,940,000 after buying an additional 200,057 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,270,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,357,438,000 after buying an additional 77,186 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,200,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,598,996,000 after buying an additional 135,832 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Visa by 3.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,157,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,337,444,000 after buying an additional 383,335 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,724,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,308,444,000 after buying an additional 148,594 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,939 shares of company stock valued at $26,312,347 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,993,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,622,387. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.41. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30. The company has a market capitalization of $410.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

