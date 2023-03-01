Vision Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:VENG) Short Interest Update

Vision Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:VENGGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a drop of 66.9% from the January 31st total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of VENG stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.45. 3,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,931. Vision Energy has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $26.10.

Vision Energy Corp. engages in the provision of solar hydrogen energy systems. The firm has developed and implemented a hydrogen energy system used to completely power a residence or commercial property with clean energy so that it can run independent of the utility grid and also provide energy to the utility grid for monetary credits.

