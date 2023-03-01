Vision Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:VENG) Short Interest Update

Vision Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:VENG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a drop of 66.9% from the January 31st total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Vision Energy Price Performance
Shares of VENG stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.45. 3,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,931. Vision Energy has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $26.10.
About Vision Energy
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vision Energy (VENG)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Vision Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.