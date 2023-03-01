Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC) Shares Bought by First Trust Capital Management L.P.

First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC – Get Rating) by 1,262.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,478 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned about 3.26% of Vision Sensing Acquisition worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of VSAC remained flat at $10.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21. Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Company Profile

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on companies with operations in vision sensing technologies, including hardware chip solutions, VST-related application software, artificial intelligence, and other peripheral technologies that assist to integrate and/or supplement VST applications.

