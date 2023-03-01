Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,738,943 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 2,069,028 shares.The stock last traded at $11.83 and had previously closed at $11.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on VVNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vivint Smart Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Vivint Smart Home to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $7.90 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Vivint Smart Home Trading Up 5.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.26.

Institutional Trading of Vivint Smart Home

About Vivint Smart Home

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVNT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter valued at about $74,000.

(Get Rating)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.