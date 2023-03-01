Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,738,943 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 2,069,028 shares.The stock last traded at $11.83 and had previously closed at $11.24.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on VVNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vivint Smart Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Vivint Smart Home to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $7.90 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.
Vivint Smart Home Trading Up 5.4 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.26.
Institutional Trading of Vivint Smart Home
About Vivint Smart Home
Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.
Read More
