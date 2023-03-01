VIZIO’s (VZIO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s previous close.

VZIO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stephens decreased their target price on VIZIO from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VIZIO in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.44.

Get VIZIO alerts:

VIZIO Price Performance

NYSE VZIO traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.83. VIZIO has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $533.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that VIZIO will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in VIZIO by 88.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in VIZIO by 41.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in VIZIO in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VIZIO in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

About VIZIO

(Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.