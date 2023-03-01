WAX Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20.68 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0845 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WAX has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $202.18 million and approximately $20.68 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,393,858,376 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com.

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

