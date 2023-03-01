Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Matador Resources (MTDR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE: MTDR) in the last few weeks:
- 2/27/2023 – Matador Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $73.00 to $67.00.
- 2/23/2023 – Matador Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/23/2023 – Matador Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $79.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2023 – Matador Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.
- 1/25/2023 – Matador Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $67.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/9/2023 – Matador Resources is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.
Matador Resources Price Performance
Shares of Matador Resources stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.11. 478,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.86. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $73.78. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 3.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.65.
Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $707.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.11 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 39.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Matador Resources Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Matador Resources
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Matador Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,586 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in Matador Resources by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 16,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.