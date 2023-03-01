Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Matador Resources (MTDR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE: MTDR) in the last few weeks:

2/27/2023 – Matador Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $73.00 to $67.00.

2/23/2023 – Matador Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Matador Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $79.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Matador Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

1/25/2023 – Matador Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $67.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/9/2023 – Matador Resources is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of Matador Resources stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.11. 478,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.86. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $73.78. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 3.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.65.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $707.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.11 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 39.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Matador Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,586 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in Matador Resources by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 16,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

