Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Cut by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,255,000 after buying an additional 16,552,773 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,041,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,172,000 after buying an additional 416,171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after buying an additional 64,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,030,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,495,000 after buying an additional 153,177 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,335,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,238,000 after buying an additional 342,324 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.1 %

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,530,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,976,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $54.20. The firm has a market cap of $177.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.46.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

