Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Stake Boosted by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,174,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Wolfspeed accounts for 1.4% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $121,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WOLF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wolfspeed in the third quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter worth $31,008,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 534.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WOLF shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.94.

Wolfspeed stock traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $75.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.81 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.66. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.07 and a twelve month high of $125.48.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.62 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. Equities analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

