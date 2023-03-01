Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 1.42 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.05.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WDS traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.91. The stock had a trading volume of 189,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,640. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.74. Woodside Energy Group has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodside Energy Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDS. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Woodside Energy Group

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Woodside Energy Group in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

