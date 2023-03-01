Wrapped Velas (WVLX) Price Hits $0.0222 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Wrapped Velas has a total market capitalization of $50.54 million and approximately $12,247.57 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Velas has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Velas Profile

Wrapped Velas’ genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Velas’ official website is velas.com. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Wrapped Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02187601 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $7,265.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

