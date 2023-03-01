Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Short Interest Up 88.9% in February

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the January 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.
OTCMKTS YARIY traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $23.71. The stock had a trading volume of 17,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,232. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Yara International ASA has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.02.
Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.
