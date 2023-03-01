YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. YUSD Stablecoin has a market capitalization of $218.43 million and $213,859.26 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About YUSD Stablecoin

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 0.99986342 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $374,106.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

