Zcash Price Down 7.7% Over Last Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $44.20 or 0.00186521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zcash has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $721.79 million and $55.75 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00071843 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00051328 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

