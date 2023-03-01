Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $374.00 million-$384.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $432.01 million. Zuora also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.07-0.11 EPS.

Zuora Trading Down 3.2 %

Zuora stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,072,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,995. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.85. Zuora has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 61.56% and a negative net margin of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $101.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZUO shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Zuora in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.33.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 30,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $216,381.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 4,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $27,649.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,182.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 30,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $216,381.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,806.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,471 shares of company stock worth $884,089 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 164.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the second quarter worth $158,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

