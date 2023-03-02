17,669 Shares in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) Acquired by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUEM. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,413,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,566,000 after acquiring an additional 655,705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 358,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after buying an additional 106,963 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 415.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 98,765 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 476,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,508,000 after buying an additional 93,151 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,074,000.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

BATS NUEM opened at $26.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.81. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $31.87.

