180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,400 shares, a decline of 52.7% from the January 31st total of 393,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

180 Life Sciences Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of 180 Life Sciences stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.76. 22,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,354,409. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.66. 180 Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 180 Life Sciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNF. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,603,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 180 Life Sciences by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 79,338 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in 180 Life Sciences by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 66,887 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About 180 Life Sciences

180 Life Sciences Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.

