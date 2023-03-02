1pm plc (OPM.L) (LON:OPM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.00

1pm plc (OPM.L) (LON:OPM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 24 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 23.85 ($0.29). 1pm plc (OPM.L) shares last traded at GBX 24 ($0.29), with a volume of 210,788 shares changing hands.
1pm plc (OPM.L) Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £21.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.94.
1pm plc (OPM.L) Company Profile
1pm plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Asset Finance, Vehicle Finance, Loan Finance, and Invoice Finance. It offers lease finance and hire purchase services, cash flow finance and business funding services, and business loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.
