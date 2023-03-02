21,282 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 21,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 23.0% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 19.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 27.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 115,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,661,000 after acquiring an additional 24,621 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth $7,838,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 13.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 29,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $387.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.65.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $10.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $316.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,479. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.26. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $375.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total value of $1,582,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,024,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

