225,729 Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 225,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,519,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in Welltower by 2.6% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Welltower by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Welltower by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Welltower by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $73.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.53. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.41, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.05. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $99.43.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 762.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Welltower Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.