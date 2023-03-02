2,426 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Acquired by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,545,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,764,211,000 after purchasing an additional 221,845 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,670,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $902,309,000 after purchasing an additional 47,956 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,253,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $841,408,000 after purchasing an additional 664,355 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,727,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $770,563,000 after purchasing an additional 25,853 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $141.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $172.29 billion, a PE ratio of 68.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.91 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.89.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,811,635. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Articles

